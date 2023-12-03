MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ticket requests for West Virginia’s appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. will be available to 2023 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and non-MAC football season ticket holders beginning Monday afternoon Dec. 4, by logging into their WVUGAME.com ticket account. Priority customers will be notified via email once the application is available. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Available tickets in the WVU allotment are in the club level and lower level seating areas. The West Virginia ticket allotment is located in the sections along the South sideline, the Southwest corner and in the West endzone of Bank of America Stadium.

All active Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and non-MAC football season ticket holders should place their priority orders online by logging into their WVUGAME.com ticket account and following the instructions sent to them via email. All priority ticket orders will be allocated with the best available seating based on MAC annual giving level and priority points.

The priority deadline to request tickets for MAC members and football season ticket holders is Wednesday, December 6, at 5 p.m. Requests are not guaranteed, and the Mountaineer Athletic Club and the Mountaineer Ticket Office reserve the right to limit order quantities based upon availability. If tickets are not available in the requested price level, your order will be filled with the next best available price level.

Please note that all tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery.

All general public ticket sales for the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be available through Ticketmaster. Fans who are not currently MAC members or football season ticket holders are encouraged to purchase tickets by clicking here.

Tickets for WVU students also will be available on Monday afternoon, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the WVU Coliseum and will be priced at $81each. Student tickets must be purchased in person with a valid WVU ID. Students who purchase bowl tickets will have their seats allocated in a block to ensure they are sitting with other WVU students. Students will be limited to two tickets per valid WVU ID.

All priority ticket requests will be placed on deferred payment until the priority deadline has passed, meaning your credit card will not be charged until the seats are allocated on Thursday, December 7.

If additional tickets become available after the priority deadline and seat allocation is complete, those will be made available to the general public on Friday, December 8 at WVUGAME.com.

Additional Duke’s Mayo Bowl information also can be found at WVUsports.com/bowlgame.

Fans interested in travel packages from the WVU Alumni Association are encouraged to visit https://onlocationexp.com/college-sports/west-virginia-mountaineers for more information.

West Virginia (8-4) from the Big 12 Conference will face North Carolina (8-4) from the Atlantic Coast Conference in the game. This marks West Virginia’s 40th bowl appearance, including 19 bowl games in the past 22 years.