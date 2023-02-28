Mazey’s Crazies are off to a 4-3 start, and have been impressive in the process.

After dropping each of their first two games of the season to Georgia Southern, a program that hosted an NCAA Regional last season, the Mountaineers ripped off four-straight wins. One of those wins was over No. 13 Maryland, and two more were on the road at Arizona – another program that participated in the NCAA Tournament last season.

West Virginia has gotten it done as a team, and individually.

Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, and fifth-year senior pitcher Blaine Traxel was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Wetherholt hit for a .529 average and stole eight bases last week. Traxel spun the league’s first complete game of the season.

With all four wins so far this year coming against quality opponents, West Virginia has already done itself a big favor.

By going 3-1 over the last week, the Mountaineers improved their RPI by 216 spots, according to data on D1Baseball.com Monday. WVU, which entered last week sitting 249th in the metric, has risen all the way up to 33rd in the country. Never too early to consider the NCAA Tournament, Randy Mazey’s crew has already captured one Quad 1 win and a Quad 2 victory.

Despite not having as much speed as a year ago, the Mountaineers are still blazing the base paths. Wetherholt is tied for second in the country with 11 steals this year, and has not been caught trying to steal the next base. As a team, West Virginia is 23 for 23 on stolen base chances this season.

Meanwhile, Traxel and Ben Hampton entered the week first and second in the Big 12 in innings pitched.

Off to a good start, West Virginia has the opportunity to continue that over the next two weeks. WVU’s next five opponents have a combined record of 11-21, with only William & Mary being aobve .500. The Mountaineers will play a total of seven games against those five opponents from March 3-12.

That stretch includes the home opener versus Canisius on Wednesday, March 8, and the first home series of the year against winless Minnesota.