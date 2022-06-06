Eight members of the West Virginia University rifle team were named to the 2022 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Scholastic All-America team, the organization announced.

Seniors Jared Eddy (exercise physiology) and Verena Zaisberger (music and French), juniors Malori Brown (exercise physiology) and Calista Smoyer (exercise physiology), sophomores Tal Engler (exercise physiology), Molly McGhin (psychology) and Becca Lamb (computer science) and freshman Natalie Perrin (public relations and advertising) all represented WVU on this year’s Scholastic All-America team.

“I’m really proud of the team’s academic achievements this year and having eight receive the CRCA Scholastic All-America award is a testament to their hard work in the classroom,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “That along with the team-high GPA this semester of 3.75, including six 4.0’s and Verena’s second Elite 90 award, really concludes an excellent year on the academic front.”

This is the second Scholastic All-America selection for Eddy, Zaisberger, Brown and Smoyer, while Engler, McGhin, Lamb and Perrin are each making their first appearance on the team.

WVU’s eight Scholastic All-America selections are tied for the most in program history. Additionally, this year marks the fifth time that the Mountaineers have seen eight or more shooters earn CRCA Scholastic All-America honors since 2015.

