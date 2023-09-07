West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced that Ali Ragab has joined the Mountaineer roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Ragab, a 7-foot, 270-pound junior, is a native of Cairo, Egypt, and played the last two seasons at Gannon University.

“Ali is an outstanding student, a hard worker and a great teammate who will be extremely beneficial in helping us prepare for our opponents,” Eilert said. “With his size, he will provide a different perspective in our practices and in our game preparation. Ali has a strong work ethic who will fit in well with our program.”

Last year, he averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with 15 blocked shots while shooting 73.9 percent from the field. Ragab recorded two double-doubles with 12 points and 10 rebounds in games against Saginaw Valley and Lake Erie.

As a freshman, he played in 22 games as a reserve at center, averaging 11.1 minutes per game. Ragab averaged 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and led the team with 31 blocked shots. He scored in double figures twice and had four games with 10 or more rebounds. Ragab recorded two double-doubles with a career-high 15 points and 11 rebounds against Bloomsburg and 10 points and 11 boards against East Stroudsburg.

Ragab was a two-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete.

Ragab attended Rocktop Academy, a top prep school in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He also played in high school at J.L. Ilsley High in Halifax, Nova Scotia.