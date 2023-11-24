Eilert refuses to give up hope that WVU's transfer guard will be able to take the floor this season for the Mountaineers, but is concerned with Battle's mental health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Earlier this week, the NCAA denied transfer guard RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility appeal. It’s the second time college basketball’s governing body has ruled Battle will be ineligible to play this season for West Virginia, the third school he has attended in his collegiate career.

West Virginia director of athletics Wren Baker and interim head coach Josh Eilert released a joint statement Tuesday, calling the NCAA’s ruling a “grave mistake and misjudgment.” In the statement, Baker and Eilert wrote that the NCAA “has failed to do the right thing,” and called the decision “short-sighted.”

Eilert, now back in Morgantown with his shorthanded team following an 0-2 showing at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida, continues to believe that Battle has a chance to suit up for WVU this season.

“I haven’t lost all hope for RaeQuan,” Eilert said Friday. “I still think there’s a possibility to see RaeQuan [play]. So, I hope things change in that regard.”

Battle started his career at Washington, where he played for two seasons. He then transferred to Montana State, a team he helped lead to the NCAA Tournament last year. According to West Virginia’s statement, Battle was the only Native American to play in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He is also believed to be the first person from the Tulalip Tribe to receive a Division I basketball scholarship.

Eilert, a self-described optimist, stated Friday that the “RaeQuan situation is certainly not dead,” in his opinion.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday in a social media post that he is coordinating with Battle’s attorney on the next steps in this process. There’s no public timetable for when any future action or ruling on the matter could happen, meaning it’s possible this situation will linger well into Big 12 play.

The longer this situation plays out, Eilert grows more concerned about Battle’s well-being.

“From my perspective, so much of this — and I’d love to see him out on the floor, I think he’d really help us and help the team — but what’s best for RaeQuan is not happening by the NCAA. It’s a shame to see, you know, a kid that thrives on hope, and thrives on having the game of basketball in his life, and be able to compete, and the people that he inspires in the Tulalip Reservation and the people of his tribe, it’s dragging on him. It’s a huge drag on him, and I feel like he’s starting to lose that hope, and I worry like hell for RaeQuan and his mindset. It’s sad. It’s really sad.” Josh Eilert, WVU men’s basketball interim head coach

If the matter does continue to play out into the new year and deep into conference play, and if a different ruling on Battle’s eligibility is eventually handed down, Eilert said there would have to be a discussion between him and Battle as to whether or not it would be a good idea for Battle to play.

Eilert, who has played either seven or eight players in all five games this year, is understandably concerned about the lack of depth of his team. However, he is equally as concerned about Battle’s mental health.

“Right now I just worry about his head space. I love that kid to death, and he’s such an outstanding human being, and he’s been through a heck of a lot of challenges in his life,” said Eilert. “We’ve had such a good relationship from day one, but he’s went through two coaching changes in the last, you know, less than a year. And here we are, I mean, we’re not denying the fact that he has a mental health issue, but we’re still denying him the possibility to… taking basketball out of his life for a year. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Eilert called the situation a “shame” and wondered aloud if his waiver request would have been submitted like a “blind resume” if it stood a better chance of getting approved.

While West Virginia continues to wait and hope for a different ruling on the matter, the Mountaineers continue to have a shorthanded roster. In addition to Battle being currently ineligible, Kerr Kriisa is serving a nine-game suspension, and Akok Akok has not appeared since suffering a medical emergency during West Virginia’s charity exhibition game late last month.

Eilert and the Mountaineers will return to action on Sunday against Bellarmine at 5 p.m. ET. It’s the first of four consecutive home games for West Virginia.