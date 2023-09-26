MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josh Eilert and the WVU men’s basketball team are still waiting to learn if one of its players will be deemed eligible to play this season.

RaeQuan Battle transferred to West Virginia in April and was officially announced as an addition to the program in May. Battle then weighed his options of re-entering the transfer portal over the summer, while the program dealt with a head coaching change.

The talented guard ultimately decided to stay with the Mountaineers, posting “Not going anywhere” on social media.

Exactly three months have passed since that day, and exactly five months have passed since Battle announced his intent to transfer to WVU. One thing remains the same: Battle and West Virginia remain unsure if he will be able to suit up at the start of this season.

“It’s still ongoing. So, it’s in [the NCAA’s] hands,” Eilert said Tuesday. “There’s been some communication back and forth to get the information they need on some follow-up issues. But, we’ve been getting that to them in a timely fashion, and I look forward to getting an answer in the coming weeks.”

Eilert described the matter as something that “looms over our head.”

If the NCAA rules Battle is eligible to play this season, it means WVU has one of the biggest steals of the offseason transfer portal at its disposal. However, if the NCAA rejects the waiver request, and Battle is unable to suit up this year, Eilert said it would “drastically” hurt the Mountaineers.

Why? Because of the skills Battle possesses, and the impact he can immediately have on the program.

“ReaQun’s special. He really is special,” Eilert said. “He’s probably our most natural athlete. He really scores the ball well. He can get his own shot. But, defensively, he’d be one of those guys that, if you go back to the Press Virginia days, he’d fit right in because he’s so smooth, and so athletic, and so quick-twitched compared to everybody else on that floor.”

West Virginia opens the season on Nov. 6 at home against Missouri State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET, and be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.