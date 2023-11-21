MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s win over Cincinnati on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, this Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

QB Garrett Greene

Greene became the second passer in WVU history to throw for over 200 yards and rush for over 150 yards in a single game with his 210/154 stat line. He also threw for a touchdown and rushed for three more.

RB Jahiem White

White earned his first career start with sophomore running back CJ Donaldson’s injury status in limbo, and the freshman did not disappoint. He logged 279 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns and 9.7 yards per carry.

LB Lee Kpogba

In his final game at Milan Puskar Stadium, Kpogba recorded a team-high 10 tackles with one sack and another quarterback hurry.

S Anthony Wilson

Wilson was second on the stat sheet in tackles with eight, and he also added a pass breakup. He was a key proponent of WVU’s strong run defense Saturday.