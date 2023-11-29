Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s win over Baylor on the gridiron Saturday?

C Zach Frazier

In what was presumed to be his final game in a WVU uniform, star center Zach Frazier admirably ran off the field under his own power after sustaining a “serious” leg injury in the closing minutes of the game. The act saved a 10-second runoff with WVU out of timeouts on its final drive, and the Mountaineers went on to score and win 34-31.

QB Garrett Greene

Greene threw for 269 yards and two scores while also rushing for 103 more yards and scoring twice on the ground. His 29-yard passing connection with freshman running back Jahiem White secured the Mountaineers’ win.

RB Jahiem White

White produced 162 all-purpose yards and the game-winning touchdown on a 29-yard reception with 23 seconds remaining Saturday night.

S Aubrey Burks

Burks (six tackles) was the second-leading tackler for the Mountaineers Saturday night. He also recorded a sack.