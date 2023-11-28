Former West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is enjoying some early success in his first season as a professional.

Stevenson, who played four games in NBA Summer League action earlier this year, is averaging 12.3 points per game through the first six games of this season with the Austin Spurs. However, after being held scoreless in his G League debut on November 10, Stevenson has returned to his scoring ways.

Over the last five games, the Lacey, Washington, native is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals per game, and has an aggregate plus/minus of +19. Stevenson has tallied at least 10 points in all five games and netted a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds on Nov. 15 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

So far this season, Stevenson is shooting at a 42.9 percent clip and is making 41.5 percent of his 3-pointers.

In his lone season at West Virginia, Stevenson averaged a team-high 15.4 points per game. He scored at least 10 points 24 times, and eclipsed 30 points twice over a three-game stretch in late January and early February.

He last appeared in the gold and blue this summer as a member of Best Virginia. In two games with the WVU alumni squad, Stevenson averaged 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Stevenson and the Austin Spurs are back in action Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.