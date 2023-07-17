MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With just over a week until TBT 2023 tips off, Best Virginia has secured a key addition to its roster.

The team announced Monday that former WVU guard Erik Stevenson will suit up in Wheeling for the TBT July 25-29.

“Thanks to our sponsor Hasten Services, we were able to get a last minute, but crucial piece to Best Virginia,” said Best Virginia general manager John Flowers. “Erik was a great Mountaineer, and loves the state of West Virginia. Personally, I’m also happy to be able to have the chance to play on the same team as him.”

Stevenson spent the last few weeks playing for the San Antonio Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he has largely impressed. In six NBA Summer League and California Classic Summer League games, he averaged 7.83 points, 2.83 rebounds, and 2.17 assists per contest. He also shot an even 30 percent (9-30) from three-point range.

His team-high 23 points led the charge for the Spurs in a 98-94 win over the Thunder Sunday night.

At WVU, he averaged 15.5 points per game this season to go along with averages of 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 44% from the field, and 49.2% from three-point range.

He finished the year strong, scoring 23 or more points in five straight games, while also averaging more than 20 points per game over the final 11 contests of the regular season. He tallied at least 20 points nine times, and he eclipsed 30 points twice this season.

The Lacey, Washington, native joined WVU last season for his final year of collegiate eligibility after previous stops at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina. He enjoyed his best year of college basketball in scoring average, overall shooting percentage, and three-point shooting percentage.

He also eclipsed 1,600 points and 260 made 3-pointers during his collegiate career.

Best Virginia will begin TBT play on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena. The team led byWest Virginia men’s basketball alumni will take on DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round. A second-round matchup against Herd That (Marshall) or Zoo Crew (Pitt) is ensured if Best Virginia can win its opening game of the tournament.