MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 on Nov. 12. The sophomore entered the game in the second quarter and gave the offense a big enough spark to take control of the game in the second half and win.

Greene replaced a struggling JT Daniels, who has thrown for over 200 yards just once in the last four games and seemed to continue that rough stretch against the Sooners.

Greene finished the game 12-of-22 for 138 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding 119 rushing yards with two scores. His performance earned him Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

WVU coach Neal Brown was reluctant to name a starting quarterback in the lead-up to the Mountaineers’ game against Kansas State. He did admit that while Greene had earned “the opportunity” to play more, the coaching staff would get both quarterbacks ready for Saturday.

Kickoff between WVU and Kansas State is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.