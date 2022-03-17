Two WVU wrestlers advance to Round of 16 in Championship brackets

All four West Virginia University representatives at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships has competed in the first round.

Two are moving on in the championship bracket, while the other two will compete in the wrestlebacks bracket.

Heavyweight grappler Michael Wolfgram was the final WVU competitor to square off in the first round. Despite being one of the lowest-seeded wrestlers in the 285 pound bracket, Wolfgram held No. 6 seed Jordan Wood (22-2) to just one point in the match. However, Wolfgram was unable to secure any points during the thiree-round bout.

Wolfgram now takes on South Dakota State’s AJ Nevills (27-11) Thursday evening in the wrestlebacks.

Also competing in the wrestleback portion of the field is WVU’s Dennis Robin. He fell by major decision in the first round, and now takes on Oklahoma’s Anthony Mantanona (19-7), who was the No. 15 seed in the 174 pound division.

West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale and Peyton Hall, however, will both look to move on to their weight class’s quarterfinals Thursday night.

Cardinale, the No. 5 seed in the 125 pound weight class, won by an 11-2 major decision to advance to the Round of 16. There he will take on No. 21 seed Taylor LaMont (10-4) Thursday night.

Hall, the Oak Glen High School product, will face off against Philip Conigliaro (20-4) in the second round of the tournament. The ninth-seeded Hall advanced to the Round of 16 with a 10-5 decision win, while the eighth-seeded Conigliaro advanced with a 6-4 decision victory.

All matches of the NCAA Wrestling Championships can be seen on Watch ESPN.

Fans can also follow along with the tournament with updated stats and brackets provided by trackwrestling.com.