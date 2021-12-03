Eventful 24 hours for Deuce McBride provides back-to-back wins for Westchester

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Deuce McBride.

Thursday morning he was assigned to Westchester, the Knicks’ G-League affiliate, and netted 31 points en route to a 123-102 victory over College Park later that night.

Friday morning, he was recalled by the Knicks and attended practice, but by 3 p.m., he was assigned back to Westchester and faced the Skyhawks for a second straight night.

– played 36 mins last night

– @nyknicks practice this am

– @wcknicks game later tonight



All Deuce knows is work. pic.twitter.com/6OmNkUMJhD — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) December 3, 2021

This time, McBride was the second-leading scorer with 23 points. In a team-high 39 minutes of action, he converted 8-of-15 attempts from the floor, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and was perfect from the charity stripe. He finished with a team-high 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in the 121-117 win.

McBride is now 2-0 over fellow former Mountaineer Da’Sean Butler, who is in his first season as an assistant for College Park.

Westchester returns to action against Delaware Dec. 12 at 3 p.m., while New York hosts the Denver Nuggets Saturday at 1 p.m.