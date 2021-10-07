Exclusive interview with Darryl Talley coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers hit the road this week to take on the Baylor Bears. We preview that matchup and look back at the Texas Tech game in a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley are bringing you the latest on the Mountaineers and giving you their keys to a win on the road.

Nick and Anjelica will break down what went wrong against the Red Raiders as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. They will look ahead to Saturday’s clash against Baylor and take a look at the current Big 12 Conference standings.

Tony Caridi and head coach Neal Brown discuss the disappointing loss to Texas Tech last weekend. Coach Brown shares how the Mountaineers need to improve before the head down to Waco to face a highly competitive Baylor team. Coach Brown also highlights key players for the Bears to keep an eye out for. All this and more in the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU hall of famer Darryl Talley joins the Neal Brown Show this weekend to discuss the excitement around his number retired. In an exclusive two-part interview, Talley chats with Tony on his playing days as a Mountaineer and as a Buffalo Bill and the hard work that went into becoming a Mountaineer immortal.

WVU football radio analyst Dwight Wallace brings you his insight on the Mountaineer team. Wallace shares how he is encouraged by the trajectory of this Mountaineer team. Wallace will also shares how the Mountaineers must translate what they practice in order to find consistency during game play.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his analysis as always in an a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Wolfman highlights key plays from the Mountaineer offense and defense against Texas Tech. He will also share what needs to happen before the Mountaineers enter the bears’ den.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.