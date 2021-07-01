EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - While the Fourth of July weekend tends to be the bustiest time of the year for boating recreation, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep their boats operational, drive sober and wear personal floatation devices while on the water.

"A lot of people will be taking their boats out this weekend to celebrate our country's independence and we just want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a way that is safe and responsible," said WVDNR Law Enforcement Lt., Warren E. Goodson.