West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State

2022 – Penn State

  • Played in 13 games, primarily on special teams
  • Member of Penn State’s Rose Bowl team that finished 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten
  • Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors
  • Career statistics show 19 games played and four tackles

2021 – Penn State

  • Played in six games
  • Recorded four tackles
  • Two tackles vs. Rutgers and one each vs. Ball State and Villanova
  • Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors

2020 – Penn State

  • Did not see game action

High School

  • Three-year lettermen for coach Joe Headen at Susquehanna Township High School
  • Two-time team captain
  • Two-time all-conference selection as a junior and senior
  • Team MVP as a senior
  • Registered 51 tackles, 12 sacks , nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles as a senior
  • Three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
  • Rated as the No. 64 defensive end and No. 9 recruit in Pennsylvania by 247 Sports
  • Ranked as the No. 49 defensive tackle and No. 3 prospect in the state by ESPN
  • Rivals listed him as the No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 59 overall defensive tackle
  • Also lettered in basketball and wrestling
  • Captained the Susquehanna wrestling team