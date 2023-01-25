West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State
2022 – Penn State
- Played in 13 games, primarily on special teams
- Member of Penn State’s Rose Bowl team that finished 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten
- Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors
- Career statistics show 19 games played and four tackles
2021 – Penn State
- Played in six games
- Recorded four tackles
- Two tackles vs. Rutgers and one each vs. Ball State and Villanova
- Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors
2020 – Penn State
- Did not see game action
High School
- Three-year lettermen for coach Joe Headen at Susquehanna Township High School
- Two-time team captain
- Two-time all-conference selection as a junior and senior
- Team MVP as a senior
- Registered 51 tackles, 12 sacks , nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles as a senior
- Three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
- Rated as the No. 64 defensive end and No. 9 recruit in Pennsylvania by 247 Sports
- Ranked as the No. 49 defensive tackle and No. 3 prospect in the state by ESPN
- Rivals listed him as the No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 59 overall defensive tackle
- Also lettered in basketball and wrestling
- Captained the Susquehanna wrestling team