Fields earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference

After his dominant performance vs. Kansas State, Tony Fields II has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week.

Fields, a senior linebacker, logged a game-high 15 tackles in the 37-10 victory over the Wildcats. He remains West Virginia’s leader in total tackles this season with 53.

The performance by the graduate transfer from Arizona was historic in multiple ways. For one, those 15 stops mark a single-game career high for Fields, a former freshman All-American.

In addition, Fields is now one of five Mountaineers since 2009 who has registered at least 15 tackles in a game.

The Big 12 also lauded a pair of Texas players, naming Joseph Ossai the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and D’Shawn Jamison the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week. West Virginia travels to Texas Saturday for a noon kick.