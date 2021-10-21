Fifteen women’s soccer Mountaineers earn Academic All-Big 12

Fifteen members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers’ 15 total honorees are the most in a single season in program history, while the squad’s 13 first-team members ties the program record, which was set in 2018 and tied again in 2020. Additionally, redshirt senior Grace Smith, junior Julianne Vallerand and sophomores Lilly McCarthy and Chloe Adler were named to the team with 4.0 grade point averages (GPA).

Redshirt seniors Lauren Segalla (clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling) and Smith (business administration); seniors Jordan Brewster (general business) and Alina Stahl (general business); juniors Stephanie Chmiel (biomedical lab diagnostics), Juliana Lynch (global supply chain management), Kayza Massey (integrated communications), Nicole Payne (psychology), Gabrielle Robinson (global supply chain management) and Julianne Vallerand (criminology) and sophomores Adler (exercise physiology), Maya Ladhani (sports and adventure media) and McCarthy (business) were recognized on the first team.

The second team featured senior Isabella Sibley (sport management) and junior Aaliyah Scott (general business).

Segalla earned distinction on the Academic All-Big 12 Team for the fourth time in her career, while Brewster, Smith and Stahl earned their third career nods. Lynch, Massey, Payne, Robinson, Scott and Vallerand earned recognition on the team for the second time, while five others – Sibley, Chmiel, Adler, Ladhani and McCarthy – were featured on the list for the first time in their careers.

A total of 132 student-athletes were honored by the Big 12 this season, including 125 on the first team.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20% of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.

