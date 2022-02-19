West Virginia men’s basketball is back home after a two-game road trip to face one of its toughest opponents yet: the 6th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have already faced the Jayhawks this year, falling in Lawrence after a big second half by Kansas. The past always gets thrown out the window when KU treks to Morgantown, however, and a sold-out WVU Coliseum is sure to make a difference in the outcome.

Be sure to stop here for updates.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Kansas starters

G Christian Braun

G Dejuan Harris

G Ochai Agbaji

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

SECOND HALF

FINAL: Kansas defeats West Virginia 71-58.

3:45 (KU 62, WVU 53): Sean McNeil breaks a four-minute long field goal drought by WVU with a three-pointer as the Mountaineers missed seven straight shots. Kansas went on another run in that span, getting out by double-digits for the first time since the 17-minute mark in the half.

7:29 (KU 56, WVU 48): Big man David McCormack has been a tough problem for WVU to solve, adding 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks. He has been a big reason for KU’s domination of the inside game, which has gotten 36 of its 56 points from the paint (plus several more that have come from just outside it). As for WVU’s offense, the Mountaineers have again lost a little cohesion and have relied on individual efforts to get buckets. Sean McNeil has added the last four for WVU, two from a jumper and two from free throws.

9:54 (KU 50, WVU 44): WVU has been relatively clean on offense in terms of ball security, but two costly turnovers have given KU its last two buckets. The Mountaineers have fought their way right back into this game, but timely mistakes are preventing them from completing the comeback.

11:54 (KU 46, WVU 43): The Mountaineers are back within a possession after its latest 13-4 run, spearheaded by the three-point shooting of Sherman and McNeil. They each have 11 points so far. WVU has started to make up some ground in the rebounding column — they still trail by 15 for the game, but right now KU has just a 7-6 advantage in the second half.

17:07 (KU 42, WVU 30): The half started promising for the Mountaineers, as Isaiah Cottrell blocked David McCormack on the opening possession and Jalen Bridges turned that into three points on the other end. Kansas took over from that point as the Mountaineers lost their cohesion, as the Jayhawks have taken over for a 9-0 run since that bucket. That forced Bob Huggins to take an early timeout.

Kansas starts with the ball to start the second half.

FIRST HALF

HALF: Malik Curry gets his first call of the game with a minute to go, and he takes a spinning jumper in the paint with seconds to go to help cut the deficit. West Virginia trails Kansas 33-27 at the half.

0:50.7 (KU 33 ,WVU 23): WVU calls timeout as they look to cut down on the deficit before the break. The Mountaineers have had a slight improvement on offense, getting their shooting percentage over 28 percent, but that’s still a far cry from KU’s 44.8-percent clip.

3:45 (KU 27, WVU 18): KU’s domination of the boards continues as their total is now up to 25 on the game, while WVU has 12. Guard Christian Braun is leading the way with eight, along with his five points. On the plus side for WVU, more Mountaineers have gotten in on the scoring, as Keddy Johnson and Seth Wilson put their names in the box score — but the Mountaineers are in a bit of an early hole that they need to dig out of.

7:58 (KU 21, WVU 14): The Jayhawks are dominating the boards, preventing WVU from getting any second chances at points in their possessions. Right now, KU has a plus-10 advantage in the rebounding margin, while scoring 10 of its 21 points in the paint. Taz Sherman (6 points), Sean McNeil (5) and Jalen Bridges (3) have done all of the scoring for WVU so far as the Mountaineers are shooting 25 percent from the field.

15:41 (KU 9, WVU 6): Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have the Mountaineers on the board to start the game, but KU’s David McCormack is starting to own the paint for the Jayhawks. KU is also getting an early advantage on the boards, grabbing five early rebounds to WVU’s two.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. We are underway.