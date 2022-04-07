WVU baseball’s series opener will start a little earlier than originally planned.

The Mountaineers will get started against Baylor at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Wagener Field. It was originally slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, but was moved due to inclement weather.

WVU will send righty Jacob Watters (2-1, 2.08 ERA) to the mound for his fourth start of the season after making the move from the bullpen in March. He squares off against Baylor ace Tyler Thomas (4-3, 1.59 ERA), a lefty who has established himself as one of the top arms in the Big 12 Conference as a fifth-year senior.

The opener will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.