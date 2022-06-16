MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the 2022 Rifle National Championships from June 17-26, hosted by USA Shooting.

Malori Brown, Molly McGhin, Natalie Perrin, Matt Sanchez, and Mary Tucker will represent WVU at the event.

“It’s really nice to see USA Nationals take place again after the last few years and also to be going back to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “There haven’t been many matches over the summer, so it’s a great chance for the team to compete against the best shooters in the country and have a high-quality match.”

Both air rifle and smallbore events at the championships will be 60-shot matches for each relay. This year’s championships will feature two air rifle relays and three smallbore relays.

Competition will begin in the men’s 50-meter, three-position event, where Sanchez will represent West Virginia in the U21 relay. Should Sanchez qualify, the men’s three-position finals are scheduled for Sunday, June 19.

Sanchez will then move onto the air rifle discipline, beginning Monday, June 20. Should Sanchez qualify, the men’s air rifle finals are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.

Brown, McGhin, Perrin and Tucker will begin this year’s championships in the women’s air rifle event, which also is scheduled to begin on Monday. Should any one of the four qualify, the women’s air rifle finals will take place on Wednesday afternoon, prior to the men’s air rifle finals.

The Mountaineers will wrap up this year’s championships in the women’s 50-meter, three-position event, beginning on Thursday, June 23. The women’s three-position finals will take place on Sunday, June 26.