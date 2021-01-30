Florida’s hot second half answers Culver’s 28-point performance to take win from No. 11 West Virginia

No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball fell to Florida at home in a shootout at home on Saturday, 85-80.

Derek Culver was a monster for West Virginia, earning his eighth double-double of the season — but the Gators caught fire from deep in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit. That offensive explosion faciliated a 10-point swing for Florida to take the win.

The game stayed close throughout the first half as WVU and Florida jockeyed for the early lead, but neither was able to take control of the game. The Gator offense was spread out with 10 different scorers putting their names in the box score, while 41 of WVU’s 42 points came from Culver, Miles McBride and Sean McNeil.

21 of those points came from Culver alone, as he shot a perfect 6-for-6 in the half with nine additional points coming from the charity stripe.

WVU stole the largest lead of the first half in the last minute and a half before heading to the locker room with a 6-0 run.

WVU’s Taz Sherman opened the half with a midrange jumper to give WVU its largest lead of the game at seven points, but the second half started much like the first with both teams trading points without taking a real advantage. Early on, however, Florida began to heat up.

Starting at 16:33, the Gators went on to make seven straight buckets over a three-minute period, including four three-pointers. That gave the visitors their first lead since the early part of the first half. This was led by guards Tre Mann and Noah Locke, who each added a trio of buckets from deep.

“We let them get started,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We let them get started, we didn’t guard them coming out of halftime, and they’re good. I mean, they’re good and they got us spread — we just didn’t play with a lot of aggression.”

While Florida was hot, WVU went cold. They made just seven of their last 38 shots, especially as they went on to rely on the three-point ball. They finished with a 33-percent field goal clip in the second half, including just 27.8 from deep. The Mountaineers also made just 60 percent of their free throws.

“When the shots don’t go in, you’re not gonna win,” Huggins said. “When all your shots come from the perimeter, and you go 1-for-2 from the free throw line consistently as we did in the second half, you’re not gonna win. You’re not gonna win hard games like this.

The Gators were also able to slow Culver down in the second half. He added seven points, five of which came from the free throw line — but the Gators denied him all over the court to allow just one field goal from the big man. He finished the contest with 28 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

“[The difference was] just the opposition going back into the locker room and fine tuning their defense, you know,” Culver said. “Just trying to keep me away from the ball and keep me away from the hoop.”

Culver was up against Florida’s Colin Castleton, who added 15 second-half points to finish with 21 points and seven boards. Castleton, Locke (19 points) and Tyree Appleby (12) were the double-digit scorers for the Gators, while Mann finished with nine.

West Virginia’s loss moves the Mountaineers to 11-5 on the season, while the Gators improve to 10-4. WVU is next on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Iowa State, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.