MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marcis Floyd had one of his best games in a Mountaineer uniform Saturday against Texas Tech.

Most notably, Floyd tallied his first sack since joining West Virginia in 2022. The sack, and his last of three pass breakups on the day, were his most noticeable contributions. Though, he did much more than that.

Floyd finished the day with three tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and the three PBUs. He also continued to provide depth and production at multiple positions.

“That’s two weeks in a row we’ve [played him at SPEAR] and played him at our nickel when we subbed in some passing situations. He’s done a nice job,” Neal Brown said.

According to Brown, Floyd played roughly 16 snaps at the position against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Those 16 or so snaps at SPEAR against Pitt were some of the first Floyd played at any position this season. He missed the first two games, but returned to log one tackle and one pass breakup against the Panthers.

He, once again, lined up at the position in the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. For the second week in a row, he gave WVU quality snaps there when the situation called for it.

In addition to taking snaps at SPEAR, Floyd lined up at high safety and nickel against the Red Raiders, according to Brown. Another week healthier, he put his versatility on display in the Big 12 opener, often in big moments or on key downs.

“[Floyd] played safety for us out of necessity because we got some SPEAR bodies, but he gives us the ability to play man and zone there in some passing situations, and he’s a good tackler. You saw that today,” said Brown.

Floyd laid a big hit on Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough on a third down play midway through the first quarter, which led to an incomplete pass. That incomplete pass helped hold the Red Raiders to a field goal after WVU quarterback Nicco Marchiol was picked off.

He then broke up a pass meant for tight end Baylor Cupp later in the period. Shough fell as he threw due to what was later diagnosed as a broken fibula. Floyd was draped all over his intended target and knocked the pass away, forcing TTU to punt.

Floyd continued to step up in the second half.

The redshirt senior ran untouched into the backfield and chased down the nimble Behren Morton for a sack on third down, once again forcing Texas Tech to punt the ball away. He broke up another pass at the start of the fourth quarter on third down, and then kept Tahj Brooks out of the endzone after the talented running back broke loose for 27 yards.

Later in the fourth, with Texas Tech inside the red zone, Floyd got his hand on a pass that would have been a momentous touchdown for the visitors. Once again, Floyd made an impact on third down, forcing Tech to settle for a field goal with 4:45 remaining.

That was maybe his biggest play of the game, though he did apply pressure in the face of Morton on the Red Raiders’ final offensive snap; Floyd got a hand on Morton’s should as he cut loose on a fourth-down throw that landed harmlessly in the end zone, sealing a West Virginia win.

Floyd started 11 games at safety last season, though has yet to make a start this season. Even while not starting, and working his way back from injury, Floyd has continued to be productive over the past two weeks and has given West Virginia depth and versatility in the process.