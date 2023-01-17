West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Davoan Hawkins, a 6-2, 286-pound, senior defensive lineman from Lauderdale Hill, Florida, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Tennessee State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Davoan Hawkins, Sr., DL, 6-2, 286, Lauderdale Hill, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna High School/Tennessee State

2022 – Tennessee State

  • Finished career at Tennessee Tech with 92 career tackles (51 solo/41 assisted)
  • Career numbers also include 18 tackles for a loss of 89 yards, eight sacks for a loss of 54 yards, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two block kicks
  • For the season, he recorded 31 total tackles (16 solo/15 assisted), five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries
  • Recorded six tackles vs. Tennessee Tech, five tackles vs. Middle Tennessee and four vs. Jackson State

Fall – 2021 -Tennessee State

  • Played in 11 games
  • Collected 29 tackles – 16 solo/13 assisted
  • Tallied 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks
  • Forced two fumbles and blocked two kicks
  • Registered five quarterback hurries

Spring – 2021-COVID Season – Tennessee State

  • Played in all seven games
  • Recorded 19 solo tackles and 12 assisted for a total of 32
  • Nine tackles for a loss of 39 yards and five sacks for a loss of 28 yards
  • Registered two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
  • Recorded seven tackles in three different games during the season
  • Top performance came against Eastern Illinois with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks
  • Earned Hero Sports All-American honors

2020 – Kentucky

  • Saw action in nine games
  • Finished the season with three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble

2019 – Kentucky

  • Played in one game as a redshirt freshman – did not record any statistics

2018 – Kentucky

  • Redshirted 

High School

  • Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
  • Played on the offensive and defensive line
  • Chaminade-Madonna won the 3A state championship in 2017
  • Registered 65 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a senior
  • Three-time first-team all-county selection