West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound, fifth-year senior cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Rashad Ajayi, S-Sr., CB, 5-11, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Langston Hughes/Colorado State
2021 (Sr.) – Colorado State
- Played for coach Steve Addazio at Colorado State
- Started all 12 games at cornerback
- Finished with 28 tackles, including 21 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss
- Registered three solo tackles at Hawaii
- Had a tackle for loss of four yards against Air Force
- Recorded three tackles each against Boise State and at Wyoming, including two unassisted tackles
- Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Utah State
- Collected three solo tackles at Iowa
- Season-high four solo tackles at Toledo
- Assisted on two tackles against Vanderbilt
- Opened the season with three solo tackles against South Dakota State
2020 (Jr.) – Colorado State
- Started all four games at cornerback in a CoVID-shortened season
- Finished with seven tackles, including one tackle for loss
- Credited with one pass breakup, the opening game at Fresno State
- Posted a season-best three tackles vs. Wyoming
- His one tackle for loss came at San Diego State
2019 (So.) – Colorado State
- Played in nine games and started seven at cornerback
- Missed three of the final four games due to injury
- Posted eight tackles, including solo stops
- Finished with three pass breakups
- Season-high three tackles, including two unassisted tackles against Toledo
- Posted two solo tackles against Arkansas
2018 (Fr.) – Colorado State
- Started all 12 games at cornerback
- Finished with 33 tackles, including 21 solo, one sack, two tackles for loss, to go with one interception, a team-high two forced fumbles and a team-high six pass breakups
- First CSU true freshman to start every game in his first year on campus since WR Rashard Higgins in 2013
- Had a solo tackle, a pass breakup and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State
- Season-high five tackles, including three unassisted tackles, and a forced fumble against Wyoming
- Recorded four tackles against Illinois State and at Boise State
- Registered four solo tackles and a sack at Florida
- Had two tackles against Arkansas
- Finished with three tackles and a forced fumble against Colorado
High School
- Played cornerback for coach Willie Cannon at Langston Hughes High
- Recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups during his senior year in 2017
- Earned all-region honors as a cornerback in 2017
- Season-high seven tackles, including four solo tackles against Northgate
- Also had six tackles against Allatoona, Alexander and Westlake
- Had multiple pass breakups in four games
- Served as team captain
Personal
- Son of Janeen Lindsey and the late Oluyomi Ajayi
- His uncle, Steven Robinson, played college football at West Georgia