MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Noah Massey, a 6-4, 230-pound, redshirt senior wide receiver from Houston, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Noah Massey, r-Sr., WR, 6-4, 230, Houston, Texas/Spring Westfield/Bowling Green/Angelo State
2022 (r-Jr.) – Angelo State
- Played for coach Jeff Girsch at Angelo State
- Lone Star Conference All-Conference Second Team Offense
- Saw action in 13 games, helping the Rams finish 12-1 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs
- Team-high 52 catches for 684 yards and four touchdowns
- Recorded four or more catches in eight games
- Registered six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against Colorado School of Mines in NCAA II playoffs
- Had season-bests in catches (7) and yards (96) against Bemidji State in the first round of the playoffs
- Finished with 87 yards on three catches against Western Oregon State
- Had 75 yards on five catches and a touchdown against Chadron State
2021 (r-So.) – Angelo State
- Played in 14 games and helped lead Angelo State to an 11-3 record and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National playoffs
- Second-leading receiver on the team with 29 catches for 399 yards and tied the team-high with five touchdowns
- Finished with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota – Duluth
- Had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M – Kingsville
- Recorded four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown against West Texas A&M
- Registered three catches for 31 yards in the season opener against Lindenwood
2020 (COVID) – Bowling Green
- Played in three games, catching at least one pass in each of those contests
- His 121 receiving yards ranked third on the team, second among wide receivers
- Averaged 20.2 yards per reception, best on the team
- Had a season-best three receptions for 55 yards against Buffalo
2019 (So.) – Bowling Green
- Redshirted
- Played in three games
- Had one catch for 14 yards in a win over Morgan State
2018 (Fr.) – Bowling Green
- Played in nine games, starting one
- Had three catches for 27 yards with a touchdown reception
- Caught two passes for 15 yards against Kent State, recording his touchdown catch
- His 12-yard touchdown reception against Kent State tied the score at 28-28 with 5:34 remaining in the game
- Also had a catch against Eastern Kentucky
High School:
- Played three years on varsity for coach Matt Meekins, earning two letters and helping lead Spring Westfield High to an 11-1 record in 2017
- As a senior, had 27 catches for 617 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.8 yards per reception
- Had five catches for 110 yards in six games as a junior
- Also lettered in track and field
Personal:
- Son of Tim and Kesha Massey
- One of five children (3 brothers, 1 sister)
- Graduated with his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Angelo State in December 2022