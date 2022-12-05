MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will play in a college football showcase this winter.

The legacy Mountaineer, who led the roster in receptions during the 2022 season with 62, has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, America’s longest-running college football all-star game.

At least one Mountaineer teammate will join Ford-Wheaton in this all-star game. Defensive lineman Dante Stills, the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss, also accepted an invitation to the Shrine Bowl last week.

Shortly after West Virginia’s season-ending win over Oklahoma State, Ford-Wheaton announced that he will enter the NFL Draft. He completed four seasons with the Mountaineers after redshirting in 2018.

Watch Ford-Wheaton and Stills compete in the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl Feb. 2 on NFL Network.