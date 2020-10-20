Ford-Wheaton, Behrndt, Pooler headline weekly award winners for WVU football

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Neal Brown has announced West Virginia’s weekly award winners following a 38-17 victory over Kansas.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the team’s offensive player of the week after he logged five catches for 89 yards and a score against the Jayhawks.

Redshirt senior Chase Behrndt is the team’s offensive lineman of the week after he graded out as the team’s best blocker in the game. Behrndt also won this award after the win over Baylor.

The award for defensive player of the week was given to Jeffery Pooler Jr., a redshirt senior defensive lineman. Pooler logged six total tackles, including two sacks.

“He played his best game that I’ve seen — best game as a Mountaineer,” Brown said.

Neal Brown announced his team's Players of the Week after the Kansas win 👏👏#HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/of2KYNsioh — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) October 20, 2020

West Virginia’s special teams player of the week is Kyle Poland, a redshirt senior long snapper.

“Perfect snaps, good operation and really underrated in his coverage abilities,” Brown said.

Freshman wide receiver Reese Smith won the “blue collar award,” after producing what Brown called an “outstanding” display on special teams. Redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Joseph won the “juice award,” given weekly to the player who brings the most energy on the sideline.

“I think he’s a glue guy,” Brown said of Joseph, a West Virginia native. “He’s a great guy to have in our program, and he really stands for a lot of things I think are positive about being a Mountaineer.”

West Virginia also issued three awards to its top scout team players of the week: A’Varius Sparrow (offense), Taurus Simmons (defense) and Lorenzo Door (special teams) were recognized.

The head coach also noted that players who earn accolades from the Big 12 Conference or a national organization are not eligible for the team’s in-house awards that week. Running back Leddie Brown, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor each took home weekly honors from the Big 12 after the win over KU.