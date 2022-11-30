Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has made a decision regarding his future with WVU football.

The redshirt junior announced via Twitter on Wednesday he is forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I came to WVU in 2018 eager to continue the family tradition of suiting up for the old gold and blue. I was aware that I had big shoes to fill, but of course, I was up for the challenge,” he wrote. “Through my years at WVU, I’ve crossed paths with many different coaches who have taught me valuable lessons on the frilled and off, that have developed me into a better player and more importantly, a better person.”

Ford-Wheaton went on to thank his teammates and Mountaineer Nation for their continued support over the past five seasons.

He finished 2022 as WVU’s second-leading receiver with 675 yards. He led the team with 62 catches and seven touchdowns. He averaged 10.89 yards per catch and 56.25 yards per game.

Ford-Wheaton had three career 100-yard receiving performances. He eclipsed that mark just one time this past season, finishing with 11 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.