Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning.

Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21.

Cobb entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19, and quickly received offers from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Miss, Troy and UNLV.

In his one season with Buffalo, the junior safety racked up 66 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, forced three fumbles and recovered another. He also recorded one interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown against Ohio on Nov. 1.

Before his stint in Buffalo, Cobb played two seasons at Northeast Mississippi C.C. He will have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Cobb was listed at 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds on Buffalo’s roster. He hails from Fort Valley, Georgia.