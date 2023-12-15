MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Duquesne defensive back Ayden Garnes announced his intention to transfer to West Virginia University Friday in a social media post.

Garnes — a native of Philadelphia — tallied 78 tackles, three pass breakups and four interceptions over the last two seasons for the Dukes after redshirting in 2021. He also blocked a kick in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

The six-foot, 170-pound defensive back played most of his snaps at cornerback. In a 56-17 loss to WVU in September, he recorded three tackles and one pass deflection.

He has two more years of eligibility remaining.