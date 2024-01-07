West Virginia continues to improve its team for the 2024 season via the transfer portal this offseason.

Former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Xavier Bausley announced on social media he is transferring to WVU. Bausley, who entered the transfer portal on December 20, picked the Mountaineers over heavy interest from Pitt and Kentucky.

Bausley visited Kentucky on Saturday after taking his visit to the Puskar Center in Morgantown on Friday.

Bausley, a 6-foot 5-inch, 315-pound lineman, was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic this season. He started 11 games at right tackle for Jacksonville State in his redshirt freshman campaign. With Bausley playing an integral role in their success, the Gamecocks were one of the best rushing teams in college football this year, averaging 232.2 rushing yards per game.

The Dunbar, West Virginia native is familiar with the Mountain State. He played at South Charleston High School, where he helped lead the Black Eagles to the 2020 West Virginia Class AAA state title. He also earned All-State honors that season.

Bausley will be a candidate to take over the starting job at right tackle on WVU’s offensive line. That position was held down for much of this past year by Doug Nester, whose collegiate career has come to an end. Fellow West Virginia native Nick Malone also played a significant number of snaps at the position in 2023.

Bausley is the latest college player to commit to the Mountaineers this offseason. Former Troy defensive lineman T.J. Jackson committed to WVU on Friday, Jan. 5.