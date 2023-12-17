West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown sent out a “Let’s Go!” social media post Sunday. That meant it was only a matter of time before a defensive back announced he was headed to Morgantown.

Josh Minkins Jr. is that player.

Minkins, a former defensive back for the University of Louisville, posted “Committed” on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter Sunday evening.

Mikins started all 13 games for Louisville in the 2022 season. That year, he tallied a career-best 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He also caught one of his two collegiate interceptions that year, forced a fumble and deflected four passes.

The Louisville, Kentucky native started the 2023 season opener, but missed the Cardinals’ next two games due to a hamstring injury. He played in a total of nine games this year, though his role diminished as the season went on. In all, he made three starts and collected 21 total tackles.

He finished his Louisville career with 92 total tackles, two TFLs, one sack, two interceptions, five passes defended and a forced fumble in 39 games across four seasons.

Minkins, a 6-foot 2-inch, 196-pound defensive back, comes to WVU with one year of eligibility remaining. He was rated as the No. 41 high school safety in the country by 247Sports in 2019, which saw him as the fifth-best player in the Bluegrass State.