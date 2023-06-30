Lawrence heads to England after seven years of club soccer in France

After seven years of club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain of Division 1 Féminine in France, former WVU soccer player Ashley Lawrence announced that she is joining Chelsea FC of the Women’s Super League in England.

Lawrence scored 11 goals during her tenure with Paris Saint-Germain that lasted from 2016-2023.

She was a three-time All-American and two-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy during her WVU career, which spanned from 2013-16. She was a key piece in the squad that finished as the runner up in the 2016 College Cup.

At the international level, the former Mountaineer has made more than 115 career appearances for Canada and has logged eight career goals in the process.

The Toronto native is also a former winner of the Canadian Player of the Year award.