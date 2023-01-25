MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Former WVU catcher Paul McIntosh will be joining the Miami Marlins for Spring Training. McIntosh was one of 27 non-roster invitees.

He spent the 2022 season with the organization’s Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He finished the year as one of the team’s top hitters and set a few records.

He finished fourth in hits (82) and second in home runs (13) and runs batted in (51). He holds the most home runs, doubles (25), runs scored (66) and total bases (148) by a catcher in team history.

His .844 on-base plus slugging percentage was a team-high. He had 318 at-bats through 90 games.

Marlins pitchers and catchers are set to have their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 16.