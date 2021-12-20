Former Mountaineer Kerry Martin Jr. chooses next destination

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU football safety Kerry Martin Jr. has revealed the next stop in his college football career.

The West Virginia native is transferring to Akron, according to a post from the player on Twitter.

Martin entered the transfer portal in October after appearing in three games this season. He sat out during West Virginia’s 2020 campaign.

During his freshman season in 2019, Martin logged 50 total tackles and earned freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus.

Martin has three years of eligibility remaining.