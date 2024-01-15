Former West Virginia defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry was selected in the first round of Monday’s UFL Super Dispersal Draft. Askew-Henry was taken with the fourth-overall pick by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Askew-Henry has been making a go of it as a professional football player since going undrafted in the NFL Draft in 2019. He has previously been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and New York Giants in the NFL, as well as the XFL’s New York Guardians. The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania native most recently played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

The USFL and XFL recently merged, creating the UFL, which will play its inaugural season this spring.

Monday’s Super Dispersal Draft was part of a multi-phase plan to equip all eight UFL teams with players.

Askew-Henry started a school-record 51 games during his four-year Mountaineer career. He tallied 45 total tackles and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2014, and compiled 59 tackles, one INT and four pass breakups as a sophomore the following year. After redshirting in 2016 due to an ACL injury, the safety turned in the fourth-most tackles (57) for WVU in 2017, while adding 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors that season. He earned the same recognition as a redshirt senior in 2018 after posting 54 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Askew-Henry was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 USFL draft by the New Jersey General. He re-signed with the team in 2023, though the Generals were not chosen as one of the four USFL teams to join the UFL.

In 20 games across two seasons with the Generals, Askew-Henry totaled 51 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions.

According to the UFL roster, eight former West Virginia University football players are slated to play for UFL teams this year: