MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Old Dominion safety Tahj Ra-El has announced he is becoming a Mountaineer. The former Monarch safety announced his commitment to the WVU football program on social media Monday afternoon.

Ra-El became a key part of Old Dominion’s defense this past season. In 13 games, he tallied 82 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended and one interception.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native stands in a 6-2 and weighs 199 pounds. He played in 30 games at the collegiate level across his three seasons at ODU.

Ra-El entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30. He visited Cincinnati and West Virginia in recent days, and ultimately chose to play for the Mountaineers.

Ra-El has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The addition of Ra-El continues WVU’s attack on the transfer portal this offseason. Neal Brown and company quickly landed a handful of transfer players heading into National Signing Day in December, including former Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico, who officially signed with the program on Monday.

More recently, WVU has picked up the services of former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Xavier Bausley and Troy defensive lineman T.J. Jackson.