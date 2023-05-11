MORGANTOWN W.Va. — West Virginia football landed its second commitment of the day Thursday when former Kentucky defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye announced his plans on Twitter to join WVU. The 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound defender entered the transfer portal following spring practices at Kentucky.

Durojaiye, a three-star recruit from Middletown, Delaware, received an offer from West Virginia in his initial recruiting process two years ago. He eventually chose Kentucky over WVU, Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina and more. In his senior season of high school, he collected 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 of which were sacks.

He played just three games for the Wildcats in 2022. With the NCAA-induced four-game maximum for players hoping to earn an extra year of eligibility, he is able to count his one season in Kentucky as a redshirt year. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Sean Martin is the lone defensive lineman with starting experience at WVU that will return to the program in the fall. The Mountaineers also landed defensive end Tyin Bradley from Abilene Christian earlier this offseason.