Former WVU striker Michaela Abam joins Houston Dash

Michaela Abam is headed home to continue her pro career with the Houston Dash after the club announced her arrival on social media on Friday.

Abam is making a homecoming in more ways than one. Not only is she headed to her hometown to play pro soccer, but in a way, she is joining her home club, too. She played her youth career with Texas Rush, which is currently a part of the Dynamo | Dash Youth Club — the youth academy for the Dash, the women’s counterpart to the Houston Dynamo of the MLS.

According to the club, Abam is the first academy product to join the Dash.

“I think it’s fantastic that we are able to sign not only a Houston native, but also the first player from our developmental partners at Dynamo | Dash Youth, to the Dash first team,” said Dash head coach James Clarkson. “Michaela can certainly score goals, and she also has excellent technical ability and a great understanding of how to move without the ball to create space for herself and her teammates. Her personality and attitude will make her a great fit with our existing squad as well, and we’re excited for her to join us.”

The Houston native is set to join her fourth club in as many seasons as a pro, and her second club in the United States. She began her pro career as the fourth overall selection by Sky Blue FC in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, but was released after just four appearances. She then bounced around Europe, scoring one goal in 10 games for Paris FC before adding three in 20 games for Real Betis.

Abam has also made wrinkles on the international stage for Cameroon, making four caps (including two in the Women’s World Cup) and scoring two goals.

She was a star at West Virginia, making 95 appearances (which ties for the most in program history) and scoring 43 goals — the third-highest in WVU’s record books — and was a key piece to the 2016 national runner-up team.