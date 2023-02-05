MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes today at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia.

After the first day, freshman Kaleb Wilson leads the Mountaineers with rounds of 74-71 (+1) on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course. He is tied for 16th place.

Sophomore Todd Duncan shot rounds of 73-75 (+4) and is tied for 23rd place. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant shot 79-74 (+9) and junior Oli Ménard recorded rounds of 76-78 (+10).

The final 18 holes will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Following this tournament, the Mountaineers will resume team competition at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on Feb. 11-12.