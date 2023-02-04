MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia, on Sunday and Monday.

Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant, junior Oli Ménard, sophomore Todd Duncan and freshman Kaleb Wilson will compete for the Mountaineers at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course (Par 72, 6,900 yards). Golfers will begin Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. to play 36 holes and 18 holes on Monday.

The field features individuals from host Georgia Southern, Auburn, Clemson, Virginia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State, Marshall, South Carolina Beaufort, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Liberty and WVU.

“This is a great opportunity for our guys to compete against other players from major programs in the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and beyond,” coach Sean Covich said. “We have a lot of golf left this semester, and I know that Kurtis, Oli, Todd and Kaleb will play a big role for us at some point. This weekend is a big opportunity for them to continue to gain tournament experience and prepare their games for the rest of the spring.”

Following this tournament, the Mountaineers will resume team competition at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on Feb. 11-12.