If any individual player one the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game, it was Preston Fox.

The Morgantown High School product led the game with five catches for 117 yards, but one of his grabs stood out above the rest. So much so, in fact, that it landed as the No. 2 play on Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.

In the second quarter of the spring game, the redshirt sophomore wide receiver ran up the left sideline and fought off tight coverage from freshman cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad. Fox managed just enough space from the defender to stretch out and make a diving one-handed grab for 39 yards and a first down.

That was one of several highlights logged by Fox, who also snagged a 50-yard grab through contact to open the game. In the locker room after the game, the walk-on earned the ultimate award when head coach Neal Brown awarded him a scholarship.

Fox’s performance was no surprise to Brown, who lauded the wideout on his work throughout the spring. The coach reiterated that praise after awarding Fox the scholarship.

“He’s been super productive. The next step for him is he has to do it against the top guys,” Brown said on Saturday. “I’m really pleased for him. He’s a guy who got an opportunity, and he made the most of that opportunity during these 15 practices. He earned the scholarship.”