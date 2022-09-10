Frank Cignetti Sr., a longtime college football coach who earned a spot in the sport’s Hall of Fame, died at the age of 84.

Curt, his son and the current head coach of James Madison, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

Cignetti coached at various levels in the college ranks across five decades after playing at Indiana University (Pa.) from 1957-59. He bounced around various assistant positions before landing at West Virginia, where he coached under Bobby Bowden for five seasons.

In 1976, he succeeded Bowden as the Mountaineers’ leader and coached WVU for four seasons. He compiled a 17-27 record before eventually returning to his alma mater, where he coached for 20 seasons.

Cignetti led the Hawks to conference titles in 1986 and 1987 and 10 Lambert Cups, which is awarded to the best Division II team in the eastern United States.

Two of his sons, Curt and Frank Jr., currently coach at the college level, as Frank Jr. serves as Pitt’s offensive coordinator.

Cignetti was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.