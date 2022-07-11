MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Athlon Sports announced its Preseason All-America Team on Monday. Fairmont native Zach Frazier represents WVU football on the list.

The junior center was named to the Fourth-Team. This is his second preseason All-America nod as he earned a spot on the Second-Team from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Frazier also earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with defensive lineman Dante Stills, defense back Charles Wood and kicker Casey Legs.

In 2021, Frazier landed on the AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Second Team and the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Second Team.