MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The Good Works Team recognizes athletes for exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact both on and off the field. It was established in 1992 and is regarded as one of the most coveted community service awards in college football.

Frazier earned All-America and all-conference accolades last fall after anchoring the Mountaineer offensive line. He completed 10 games without allowing a sack.

The Fairmont native is a preseason All-Big 12 honoree and has also garnered preseason All-America recognition.

Last fall, Frazier also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

The final roster of 23 award recipients will be revealed in September. That team will consist of 11 honorees who compete at the FBS level, 11 honorees who compete in the FCS, Division II, Division III or NAIA and one honorary head coach.