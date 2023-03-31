Junior center Zach Frazier looks on during offensive line drills during spring practice. (PHOTO: Jame Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Walter Camp FBS Preseason All-America team was announced on Friday. West Virginia’s Zach Frazier was named to the second team.

Frazier, an All-Big 12 center, is now the most veteran player on the WVU roster in terms of games started. The rising junior has got the nod in 34 of 35 games during his three-year Mountaineer career.

He earned Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-America honors in the last two seasons.

The Fairmont native was a freshman All-American in 2020 after becoming the first WVU true freshman to start on the offensive line in four decades.

Frazier was featured on PFF’s list of the top 10 returning interior linemen last month. He checked in at No. 9.

ESPN also lists the homegrown Mountaineer on its 2023 “way-too-early” All-America roster.