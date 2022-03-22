MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University freshman golfer Max Green shot 5-under-par to earn a share of the individual title at the ECU Intercollegiate in Greenville, North Carolina.

Green, a freshman from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, shared the tournament honors with Gardner-Webb’s Zack Byers. Green shot 69-69-73=211 on the par 72 Brook Valley Country Club course. He was one of just four golfers in the field to shoot under par in the 54-hole event.

Green becomes the third different WVU golfer to win a collegiate tournament, joining teammate Mark Goetz and former Mountaineer Max Sear. Sear also tied for first at the ECU Intercollegiate in 2017.

“I’m very excited and happy for Max,” coach Sean Covich said. “He has worked hard and learned so much from the older guys and his experiences during his first season of collegiate golf. It’s never easy to finish first in this game but he stepped up, executed his game-plan and played some great golf this week.”

Fellow freshman Todd Duncan shot 1-under-par on Tuesday to finish tied for 18th place with rounds of 77-75-71=223 (+7). Sophomore Olivier Ménard tied for 46th with rounds of 75-79-79=233 (+17), and sophomore Will Stakel tied for 72nd with rounds of 82-75-85=242 (+26).

“Todd also played well, especially in today’s final round,” Covich said. “Those two guys really took advantage of this opportunity. It’s easy to go through the motions when you’re not in the lineup, but they embraced this as an opportunity to compete and develop. They certainly did that this week.

“Will and Oli didn’t have their best stuff this week, but they will get another opportunity very soon to bounce back and show what they are capable of.”

As a team, the Mountaineers will be back in action at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Charleston, South Carolina, from Sunday to Tuesday.