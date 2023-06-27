MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ready for a blast from the past?

Back when Josh Eilert was the director of basketball operations for WVU men’s basketball, he hosted a weekly film room segment on The Bob Huggins Show. He broke down the tape from recent games to showcase how the Mountaineers attacked and defended their opponents — and to describe what they could have done better.

Eilert is now the interim head coach of the Mountaineer men’s basketball program, and will serve in that role throughout the 2023-24 season. After his introductory press conference with director of athletics Wren Baker on Monday, we dove into our archives to pinpoint the best moments from Eilert’s film room segments from the 2015-16 season.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see how Eilert broke down film, featuring Mountaineer greats like Jevon Carter.