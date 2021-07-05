FULL SPECIAL: A Mazey Story

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- People in Lewisburg are taking to social media expressing they are upset that no American flags were flown in the City of Lewisburg during the July Fourth holiday.

In response to the city's "scheduling error", there will be a 'Patriot Parade' rolling across town. The parade is being organized by people in the community, and is led by Jeremy Bennett. Bennett, a Readiness NCO with the Army National Guard said the parade is aimed at bringing patriotism back to Lewisburg.